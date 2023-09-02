Teen Pleads Guilty To Killing Several Animals At Pet Store With Friend On Lookout

A 19-year-old Oklahoma City man recently pleaded guilty in connection to charges that he killed several animals at a local Petland, according to reports.

Police records show that Christopher Jameson murdered a parakeet and a bunny in their cages before swiping a hamster and guinea pig, according to Koco News 5. The hamster was reportedly killed in the parking lot and the guinea pig’s body was later found at a nearby park.

Jameson was allegedly aided in the grisly crime by a friend who acted as a “lookout” while Jameson committed the murders, Oklahoma City police reported. (RELATED: ‘Blood Trail’: Woman Charged With Misdemeanor After Allegedly Dragging Horse Behind ATV)

“These animals died a horrible death,” Crystal Slocum, an administrative specialist from Oklahoma City Animal Welfare, told Koco News 5. “It’s very difficult to even wrap your mind around what happened.”

Oklahoma Police posted a Facebook picture of two suspects they were searching for in relation to the animal killings which took place on July 13, Koco News 5 reported.

The female seen in the Facebook post reportedly called police and Oklahoma City Animal Welfare and allegedly confessed to being involved in the crime, court documents show, per the outlet. The woman claimed that she was unaware that any animals were killed until she saw the Facebook post.

“A family member of the male suspect told us who he was initially,” Slocum said. “And then we had lots of other tips coming in also verifying who he was.”

Jameson turned himself in July 29, a day after police had issued a warrant for his arrest, Koco News 5 reported. He was charged with animal cruelty and larceny.

Jameson must undergo in-patient mental health treatment and complete an-in custody regimented discipline program, according to online records, per the outlet.

If Jameson successfully completes the program his sentencing will be deferred for seven years. Otherwise, sentencing will be scheduled for March 6, 2024.

“I am thankful that the police have stayed on this and that they did make the arrest,” Petland Owner Carl Swanson said. “I’m looking forward to justice being served.”