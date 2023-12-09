17-Year-Old Student Passes One Of The Nation’s Hardest Bar Exams

A 17-year-old teen passed the State Bar of California exam and was officially sworn in as an attorney Tuesday, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Peter Park is believed to be the youngest person to pass the state’s exam, according to a claim by the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office (TCDA), the AP reported. The state bar confirmed Park’s achievement in an email sent to the outlet.

“Passing the California Bar exam is a major accomplishment at any age, and for someone as young as Mr. Park, it is quite an extraordinary feat and one worth celebrating,” Executive Director Leah Wilson said in a statement, per the AP.

California teen passes state bar exam, sworn in as an attorney https://t.co/T4kYYu45I4 pic.twitter.com/t2kQFi8fgg — New York Post (@nypost) December 9, 2023

The teen genius took the bar exam in July and received the result Nov. 9, per AP. “It was not easy, but it was worth it. It required discipline and strategy to pass the Bar, and I made it in the end. I am extremely blessed to have discovered this path, and my hope is that more people will realize that alternative paths exist to becoming an attorney,” Park said, per TCDA.

“I aspire to become a prosecutor because I am driven by a moral obligation to uphold liberty, equality, and justice in society. I admire how prosecutors keep our community safe and bring closure to victims.” (RELATED: 97-Year-Old WWII Veteran Graduates High School With His Great-Grandson)

Park enrolled at the Oxford Academy in Cypress, California at the age of 13 in 2019, the TCDA press release added. He simultaneously started a four-year juris doctor program at the Northwestern California University School of Law after he demonstrated college-level proficiency, per the statement. Park’s dedication to his studies saw him graduate high school two years later in 2021 after passing California’s high school proficiency exam. He then devoted his full attention to law school and he graduated earlier this year.

Park, who began his professional journey as a law clerk for the District Attorney’s office in August, turned 18 in late November.

Park is one of 3,888 applicants who passed the July 2023 administration of the California General Bar Examination, a 51.5 percent pass rate, down from a 52.4 percent pass rate the previous July, according to the State Bar of California.