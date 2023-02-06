9-Year-Old Graduates High School

A Pennsylvania boy has become one of the youngest high school graduates in history, earning his diploma at just nine years old.

David Balogun became the youngest student to ever graduate Reach Cyber Charter School of Harrisburg after entering the program in third grade, Fox 43 reported.

“I realized that I [was] able to graduate at the age of ten or nine as long as I put the effort in, and with the help of my mom, dad and, of course, Reach Cyber Charter School I was able to graduate,” Balogun told the outlet.

“One of the important things in our charter is we have accelerated pacing. So, kids can go year-round and if they’re very smart and on-track and motivated like David, they can move ahead at their own individual pace,” Reach Cyber Charter School CEO Jane Swan told Fox 43.

9-year-old Pennsylvania boy celebrates graduation from high school https://t.co/26wiUTy8ZI — WGAL (@WGAL) February 3, 2023



Balogun, who is also a member of the high IQ society Mensa International, studied remotely from his home in Bensalem, the outlet stated. Though he graduated about nine years ahead of schedule, Balogun assured WGAL that his school work with Reach Cyber wasn’t overwhelming. “They didn’t bog me down. They also advocated for me, saying, ‘He can do this. He can do that.'”

His parents, Henry and Ronya, say Balogun had always been “inquisitive” and expressed to Fox 43 how proud they were of their son.

Balogun will officially receive his diploma in June with the other graduates, but has already started college courses at Bucks County Community College, the outlet reported. His parents are already seeking out other institutions for their child, but they plan to keep David at home for the foreseeable future. “Am I going to throw my 9-year-old into Harvard while I’m living in PA? No,” Henry told WGAL. (RELATED: Teen Genius Graduates College Before Finishing High School)

Balogun told WGAL he hopes to be an astrophysicist. “I want to study black holes and supernovas,” he said.

“I hope I can use this opportunity to show that I’m not the only one who can do this,” he told Fox 43.