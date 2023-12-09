Biden Administration Approves Sale Of Tank Shells To Israel

The Biden administration invoked federal law on Friday to unilaterally transfer arms to Israel during its ongoing conflict with Hamas, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

Hamas militants launched a coordinated series of terrorist attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, leading to the country declaring war on the group. Congress has, so far, been unable to pass an aid package to Israel amid disputes between Democrats and Republicans as to its contents and budgetary offsets, but the Biden administration invoked an emergency provision of the Arms Export Control Act to sell 13,981 120mm tank shells to Israel without Congressional authorization, according to the DSCA. (RELATED: ‘Holding Israel Hostage’: Senate Democrats Block GOP Attempt To Unanimously Pass Bill To Aid Israel)

“The Secretary of State determined and provided detailed justification to Congress that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel of the above defense articles and services in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the Congressional review requirements under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act, as amended,” the DSCA wrote in a press release on Saturday. “This will be a sale from U.S. Army inventory. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.”

The estimated total cost of the transaction is $106.5 million, according to the press release.

In Congress, House Republicans have insisted that aid to Israel be offset by corresponding spending cuts. The Democratic-led Senate rejected that approach and sought to consider the Biden administration’s original request — a joint aid package to Israel and Ukraine as well as funding for border security .

House Speaker Mike Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

