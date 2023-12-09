Michigan Landlord Who Brutally Murdered His Tenants Receives Sentence

A Michigan landlord was sentenced to life in prison Friday after brutally killing a couple renting an apartment from him, according to Law & Crime.

A Battle Creek jury found Chad Allan Reed, 56, guilty of second-degree murder for the killing of Joseph Soule and guilty of first-degree murder in connection with Jaclyn Lepird’s death. Reed was sentenced by the presiding judge to life without parole for the first-degree murder charge and 125 years for the second-degree murder charge, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Samuel Haskell Jr., Who Allegedly Killed In-Laws And Wife, Appeared Shirtless In Court)

“We were very pleased with the decision. I mean, you can’t beat two life sentences,” Leopard’s sister, Trinity McAllister, told FOX 17. “We’re very thankful that he will never be out to hurt another person again.”

Battle Creek police were contacted by concerned family friends of Soule’s and Lepird’s in October 2020 when the couple had gone radio silent for about five days, Law & Crime reported. After authorities checked on the home, a call from Reed to the police tip line was made where he allegedly admitted to murdering the couple, per the outlet.



Reed later claimed he shot Soule out of self-defense after the tenant allegedly pulled a knife on him, per the outlet. However, prosecutors noted Reed allegedly admitted to hunting down Lepird after she allegedly witnessed the landlord shoot her boyfriend, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Co-Workers Using Office Supplies)

#NEW: A landlord has formally been charged after allegedly admitting to killing two of his tenants. Chad Allan Reed, 53, has six charges against him including two counts of open murder.https://t.co/Aa2TnLQsg5 — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) October 19, 2020

Upon catching Lepird, Reed beat and strangled her to death, according to Law & Crime.

“He not only shot her, he chased her down; he hit her with a metal object; he tried to slit her throat,” prosecuting attorney Tamara Towns stated, according to FOX 17. “He then strangled her until a life went out of her.”

Prosecutors alleged Reed then wrapped up both bodies in plastic and moved them to his truck, parked at a vacant garage only a block from his house. Prior to Reed’s arrest, authorities stated someone had attempted to burn down the couple’s house no less than five times, according to Law & Crime.

Reed was previously convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2003, as well as felony assault with a dangerous weapon in 2005, the outlet reported.