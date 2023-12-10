Aviation YouTuber And Father Killed In A Plane Crash Just Weeks After Posting A Video Showing Aircraft Malfunction

Aviation YouTuber Jenny Blalock and her father died Thursday in a plane crash in Tennessee, the New York Post reported.

The 45-year-old aviation personality, popularly known as TNFlygirl, and her 78-year-old father, James, met their demise in a plane crash just days after the YouTuber posted a video of her flying a plane. The plane, piloted by the duo, crashed in a secluded area, which made it harder for emergency crews to access the site, according to the New York Post.

“It was just devastating. It was significant damage again. Unfortunately, there were just no survivors,” Bill Myers, director of the Giles County Office of Emergency Management, told 10 News.

Blalock and her father traveled about 80 miles from Knoxville and were a mere 10 miles away from their destination, per the outlet. They were supposed to land at a city-owned airport when their aircraft plummeted, as revealed by FlightAware data. (RELATED: Two Pilots Dead After Small Plane Bound For Hawaii Crashes 40 Miles Off The Coast Of California)

The incident comes just a month after Blalock shared an ominous video with her 16,000 followers. That footage shows Blalock showcasing her skills in handling an “aircraft malfunction” at an altitude of 4,000 feet. Demonstrating poise and expertise, Blalock successfully executed an emergency landing despite a dead plane battery and loose screws in the aircraft’s regulator.

The close-knit father-daughter duo was known for their shared passion for flying. In a Nov. 12 video, Blalock expressed her joy of flying with her father, whom she considered not just a parent but her best friend, according to the New York Post.