Plane Makes Fiery Landing In Miami After Malfunction

A RED Air flight made an emergency landing in Miami following a malfunction Tuesday, according to a social media post from Miami International Airport.

RED Air flight 203 experienced an issue with its landing gear, which appeared to have prompted a fire, the post from Miami International Airport indicated. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the incident and extinguished the fire, the airport said in the post. The flight was arriving from Santo Domingo.

Red Air #203 from Santo Domingo had its landing gear in the nose of the plane collapse, which seems to have caused a fire. @MiamiDadeFire responded & extinguished the fire. Some flights have been delayed as a result. Please follow up with your airline for the latest flight info. pic.twitter.com/06Vs8WuqIB — Miami Int’l Airport (@iflymia) June 21, 2022

The flight made an emergency landing as a result of the gear malfunction, the Miami Herald reported. The outlet said the plane skidded on the runway before it came to a stop in a grassy area and then caught on fire. All 126 passengers aboard the flight survived, but three were transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, also according to the outlet. (RELATED: Airplane Makes Emergency Landing In The Ocean In Insane Viral Video)

The plane was described as an MD-82 jetliner, according to a tweet from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Newsroom. The NTSB was set to arrive on the scene to in Miami Wednesday to begin conducting an investigation into the crash, the tweet also indicated. In addition, the agency is expected to release its preliminary report regarding the crash in the coming days, the Miami Herald reported. The Dominican Civil Aviation Institute is working alongside the team in Miami on the investigation, RED Air said, according to CNN.

NTSB is sending a team of investigators to Miami following today’s gear collapse and runway excursion of an MD-82 jetliner at Miami International Airport. Investigators will arrive on scene tomorrow. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 21, 2022

In addition, the airline reacted to the incident, telling CNN, “At RED Air we express our absolute solidarity with the passengers and crew of the aircraft,” via a statement.

RED Air is an airline based in the Dominican Republic that began operations in November 2021. The airline only flies between Santo Domingo and Miami International Airport, according to the Miami Herald.

The Tuesday crash impacted flights that were set to arrive at Miami International Airport on Wednesday, with one being canceled and the other being delayed, also according to the outlet.

RED Air did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.