Rand Paul Slams Fauci For An ‘Orchestrated Coverup’ During The COVID-19 Pandemic, Calls Out His Visits With The CIA

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul called out Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday for playing a part in an “orchestrated coverup” during the COVID-19 pandemic, questioning his visits to the CIA during the time.

Paul appeared on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo” to discuss his new book regarding Fauci’s role during the pandemic. Host Maria Bartiromo asked Paul if the American people can “even trust” government health officials now due to the “censorship” of information regarding COVID and the vaccines.

Paul responded by placing the blame on Fauci and highlighting how he “commissioned scientists” to say two different things when in public versus private conservations. (RELATED: ‘Need To Get To The Bottom’: Rand Paul Raises Questions About Fauci’s Role In ‘Cover-Up’ Of COVID Origins)

“Well, you know, it was directed explicitly by [Fauci]. We go over this in the book because he commissioned scientists who were saying in private that they thought it was a manipulated virus, manipulated in a lab, and came from a lab,” Paul stated.

“He convinced them in public to say the opposite. He commissioned and edited a paper that said that ‘absolutely this did not come from a lab,’ while privately all of these same scientists were saying in all likelihood it did come from a lab. So there really was an orchestrated cover-up on this.”

The Kentucky senator additionally called out Fauci’s visits to the CIA during “early 2020,” questioning if Fauci could have had an influence on the government agency or vice versa. While Paul noted it is not known how “often” Fauci visited the CIA, information of the meetings has not been “released” to officials despite “asking” for “over three years.” (RELATED: ‘Did You Pay Twitter?’: Rand Paul Confronts FBI Director On Key Detail From ‘Twitter Files’ Documents)

“We also now know that he was visiting the CIA in early 2020. We know that the CIA scientists, seven of them, voted six to one to say it came from the lab – and then they were reversed by superiors. We need to know whether Anthony Fauci influenced the superiors, or perhaps the opposite – did the CIA influence Anthony Fauci?” Paul questioned.

“But we also need to know how often he was visiting and what he was there for. Our understanding is he wasn’t recorded on visitor logs, but he was appearing frequently at the CIA. You have to realize that he was not a scientist in charge of a cure for cancer.”

“He was also in charge of a lot of bioweapons money, and in charge of a lot of things that had dual use, and they won’t reveal any of this to us. They had weekly meetings on dangerous dual-use research concerns and gain of function. And not one item of any of those meetings has been released to us despite us asking for it for over three years,” Paul stated.

Fauci is set to testify before the House Select Subcommittee for two days in early January to discuss his role as the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is believed that the subcommittee members will hone in on the response of the U.S. during the COVID outbreak and the future responses he allegedly prepped for.