Live-Streaming: Vivek Ramaswamy Appears To Urinate With Mic On During Twitter Space

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy took the term “livestream” literally Sunday when he appeared to urinate with his microphone on during a Twitter Space.

Talk about “pee” speech — Ramaswamy seemingly released his own pee tape while unmuted among fellow speakers Alex Jones, Elon Musk, Andrew Tate and others.

“I’m super pro-human, and I mean all humans. Uh, you know, humans in America,” Musk said before being interrupted by another speaker drawing attention to the noise emitting from Ramaswamy’s microphone.

“Vivek, Vivek, that’s your phone, Vivek. I’m not able to mute you,” the host said.

“Sorry about that,” Ramaswamy responded with a laugh.

“Well, I hope you feel better now,” Musk said.

“I feel great, thank you,” Ramaswamy said.

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy takes a piss with his mic on during an 𝕏 Space with 100K+ listeners Elon Musk: “I hope you feel better” Vivek: “I feel great, thank you” pic.twitter.com/3ljslTqnpX — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) December 10, 2023



Social media users responded with amusement to the bladder blunder. (RELATED: The Clock Is Ticking For Vivek Ramaswamy’s Campaign To Make A Move)

“Vivek is literally draining the swamp,” one user wrote.

“Is he the first candidate we’ve heard pee?” another user commented.

“The wildest group of people laughing over a piss you’ll ever hear in one conversation lol,” a third user wrote.

Ramaswamy has been widely considered a viable option to be Republican frontrunner and former president Donald Trump’s number two. Ramaswamy, however, insists he is “not interested” in being vice president, emphasizing his focus on the number one position.