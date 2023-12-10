Suspect Identified After Allegedly Stabbing Catholic Priest To Death In Nebraska Church

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect in connection to the murder of a Nebraska Catholic priest who was stabbed to death Sunday, a press release stated.

The suspect, identified by authorities as Kierre L. Williams, 43, has reportedly been arrested for homicide and the use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection to the death of Rev. Stephen Gutgsell, per the press release.

Authorities stated that around 5 a.m. Sunday a call was made to the Washington County 911 Center claiming there was an attempted break-in at the St. John’s Catholic Church rectory in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska. Upon arriving to the scene, deputies claimed they had located Williams inside the building along with Rev. Gutgsell suffering from “injuries sustained from an assault,” the press release stated.

The priest was then rushed to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

While Williams' motives are unknown, authorities stated the investigation is still ongoing.

The Archdiocese of Omaha additionally released a statement regarding the death of Father Gutgsell, asking for others to join in prayer for the Gutgsell family and his community.

“The Archdiocese of Omaha is praying for Father Stephen Gutgsell, who was assaulted during an invasion at the rectory of St. John the Baptist parish in Fort Calhoun early Sunday morning. Father Gutgsell was transported to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he died of his injuries,” the archdiocese stated.

“The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and there are no further details at this time. Please join Archbishop George Lucas in prayer for the repose of Father Gutgsell, for his family and for the St. John the Baptist parish community in this tragic time.”