Popular Urban Motivational Speaker Jumped While On Stage

Popular urban motivational speaker and comedian Charleston White was jumped while on stage for his comedy set in Crockett, Texas, Saturday night.

Video footage captured the chaotic scene, which appeared to begin with a verbal jabbing. White’s comment about the Lakers 2020 NBA Final rubbed the men the wrong way, and they appeared to approach the stage to make their feelings known. Within seconds, the verbal altercation turned physical, as White appeared to throw a potted plant at one man’s head, apparently threw a microphone at the other man, and seemed to pick up a chair and tried to hurl it at the men who had managed to climb up and storm the stage.

Charleston White was jumped at his comedy show 👀 pic.twitter.com/pp7sLOXm7K — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 10, 2023

The situation initially began getting out of hand when one of the men booed White’s joke.

“I don’t give a damn about getting booed, ni**a. I already got paid,” the comedian said.

A man suddenly approached the stage while shouting out he was wearing a LeBron jersey — seemingly letting White know he was upset by his comments.

“You paid to see me, Lakers jersey wearing ass ni**a!” White shouted back.

“Pull out some money. I’ll hit you on your god damn head, pussy ass ni**a” he said.

The audience member moved toward the stage, along with another individual in a Lakers jersey, and White appeared to swiftly toss the potted plant right on the first man’s head.

Charleston White woke up trolling the people who jumped him 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7g34JAhjf7 — The Menace 🥷 (@Charlestonwhyt) December 10, 2023

He then apparently picked up the microphone and swung it in the man’s direction as complete chaos ensued on the stage.

White appeared to pick up a chair and started to swing it. But before he was able to do any damage, the second man apparently tackled him to the ground, causing the brawl to leak off the stage and into the wings before the cameras cut.

White released a statement after the incident and called out the men while taunting them.

Charleston White explains to Adin Ross why he got jumped at his comedy show! 🤯😭 pic.twitter.com/VOW8kPN7mS — The Menace 🥷 (@Charlestonwhyt) December 10, 2023

“His uncle had his arm around him like he was his girl, and they was the only two people in the crowd with basketball jerseys on. Everybody else had cowboy boots, cowboy hats, … and they were heckling me. So I accused them niggas of being a nephew and uncle who fuck each other,” White said. (RELATED: Video Shows Crown-Smashing Rampage By Husband Of Beauty Pageant Runner-Up)

White, who is legally blind, released a video before the attack, letting fans know if anyone ever tried to storm his stage, he’d sue them for attacking a disabled man. There is no indication of whether or not he will pursue litigation.