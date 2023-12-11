Turley Says There’s One Glaring Thing Missing From Hunter’s Indictment

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley said Monday there was one glaring thing missing from the newest Hunter Biden indictment.

A grand jury indicted Hunter in California by a grand jury on nine counts related to his alleged failure to pay over $1 million worth of taxes over a four-year period. Hunter is charged with three felonies and six misdemeanors, including failure to pay and file taxes. The indictment lays out Hunter’s business dealings with Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings, a Romanian oligarch previously thought to be Gabriel Popoviciu and Chinese infrastructure company CEFC.

“Throughout this, there’s one person who is, just seems to be completely omitted, and that is Joe Biden. It’s like arresting a bank robber for speeding away from the crime scene without mentioning why he was speeding. And you know, all these details are how Hunter Biden got all of this money from all of these foreign sources, from Ukraine, Romania, China. But there is nary a mention of the president himself,” Turley said. (RELATED: Turley Says There’s One Witness In Trump’s Fraud Case Who Could Help The Former President)

“There’s also no mention of [the Foreign Agents Registration Act] FARA, you know, the Department of Justice has given out FARA charges to people like Paul Manafort in rather short order. They were not in any way reluctant to bring those charges that you are an unregistered foreign agent. This complaint screams of being an unregistered foreign agent, but that is also not mentioned. But finally, it’s also not mentioned, of course, that they allowed some of these crimes to expire. There is still no explanation why the special counsel decided, when he didn’t have to, let the early felonies expire and all of those questions are left unanswered.”

Turley also said there is “no rational reason” prosecutors would have let the charges expire under a statute of limitations.

Hunter was originally slated to accept a plea deal until U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Delaware, Maryellen Noreika, derailed the deal when she questioned the legal teams over the immunity provision inside the pretrial diversion agreement. Prosecutor for the Department of Justice, Leo Wise, admitted the clause had no precedent.