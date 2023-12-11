Tracy Morgan Shocks Fans By Revealing Identity Of Surprise Relative After Taking DNA Test

Tracy Morgan shocked fans on the “Connect the Dots” podcast when he revealed he had recently discovered he was related to Nas.

Morgan and Nas are already friends, but he famous comedian said he had no prior knowledge of the fact that they share lineage. Morgan explained the full story will be shared on an upcoming episode of PBS’ genealogy show, “Finding Your Roots,” and told fans ta DNA test officially declared the rap legend is actually his third cousin.

Morgan talked about the importance of knowing who you are and where you came from, and expressed that as being his motivating factor for participating in the show.

He said he had no idea he would discover the interesting information about his heritage.

“I turn the last page, and guess who’s sitting there? Nas. Me and Nas is third cousins on my mom’s side,” Morgan revealed on the podcast.

The 55-year-old expressed his shock at being told someone he was so close to was actually a blood relative.

“But me and Esco was always tight before that,” he said.

“I did a show years ago on Comedy Central called One Mic, that was for Nas’ mom that just passed away. So me and Esco always been tight.”

He said he called Nas after making the discovery and shared the surprising update.

“When I found out on the West Side Highway, after the show, I called him up and I say, ‘Yo Esco,’ he said ‘What up Trey?’ I said, ‘Guess what?’ He said, ‘What?’ And I said, ‘I just did Finding Your Roots, me and you related.”

The 55-year-old said the moment was very emotional for them both.

“He started crying, I started crying. And I said to him, ‘If you ever need me, I’m there, cuz.’ He said, ‘Cuz, if you ever need me I’m there,” Morgan said. (RELATED: ‘My Mind Is Blown’: Famous Actress Julia Roberts Takes DNA Test, Discovers She’s Been Living A Lie Her Entire Life)

Morgan noted he learned a lot about his familial history in the episode that is scheduled to air in February.

“You need to know who you come from before you leave this earth. Know who you are and where you come from. Knowledge itself. I did a lot of crying. And no matter who you are, you’re gonna break down,” he said.