‘Bill Clinton In A Blue Dress’: Ted Cruz Reveals Why He Thinks Dems Are Blocking Epstein Flight Logs

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz called out the Democrats allegedly behind blocking deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s flight log list Tuesday on Fox News, stating they are “freaking out” from Republicans pushing to obtain the information.

Cruz appeared on “Hannity” to discuss a slew of topics, including the push from GOP Congress members to reveal Epstein’s full flight logs. Fox host Sean Hannity asked the Texas senator why the Judiciary Committee Chairman and Illinois Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin would be “unwilling” to hand over the logs.

Crus responded by stating although Durbin claimed to not have known “anything” regarding the issue, he pointed out the Illinois senator was in fact at the hearings. (RELATED: RFK Jr. Confirms He Flew On Epstein’s Plane With His Family, Calls For Records To ‘Be Open To The Public’)

“Look, it’s an awfully good question. A Fox News reporter asked him in the hall of the Senate why Dick Durbin and the Senate Democrats were blocking the flight logs of Jeffrey Epstein’s planes. And he claimed, ‘I don’t know anything about it. I wasn’t there. I don’t know about it,'” Cruz stated.

“On my podcast yesterday, I played the video and said ‘yes, you were there. You’re the one.’ It was my colleague Marsha Blackburn. She introduced an amendment that I joined that would have subpoenaed the flight logs and said we need to see who was on that plane. If there are prominent politicians who were involved in molesting young girls, we need to know – don’t protect them.”

“And I gotta say the Democrats are freaking out. He literally blocked all amendments. And in my view, Republicans on the Judiciary Committee, we ought to keep pushing to say we’re going to vote on the record. If you are covering up for someone who is engaged in molesting children, we’re going to expose it,” Cruz stated.

The Texas senator continued by asking Hannity if he had seen the viral painting in Epstein’s Manhattan living room, to which Hannity stated no. Cruz went on to explain the Clinton painting, noting it would traumatize him. (RELATED: Prosecutor Who Went After Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Speaks Her Mind About Ouster)

“He had – it’s really horrible. He had a painting of Bill Clinton in a blue dress wearing red pump high heels hanging on his wall. It’s traumatizing. If you Google it, you’re going to hate the image. That’s what Epstein had on his wall. Maybe that explains why Dick Durbin and the Democrats don’t want to subpoena those flight logs. They’re not going to like what they find in them,” Cruz stated.

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn called out Durbin late November for allegedly blocking her request for subpoena regarding the deceased pedophile’s flight logs, stating Senate Democrats didn’t want to “have a conversation about the estate of Jeffrey Epstein to find out the names of every person who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking ring,” according to a press release from Blackburn.

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett wrote a letter Monday to the House Oversight Committee requesting Chairman James Comer subpoena the flight logs and called out Democrat senators who allegedlyh blocked Blackburn’s initial request, according to Fox News. However, a Democrat aide told the outlet Durbin was willing to stay to allow Republicans to offer and hear their 177 amendments they had filed. Due to an alleged filibuster from several Republicans, Blackburn was unable to offer the first amendment, according to Fox News.