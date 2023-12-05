RFK Jr. Confirms He Flew On Epstein’s Plane With His Family, Calls For Records To ‘Be Open To The Public’

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated Tuesday on Fox News that he had been on deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s plane twice, noting that records on the infamous financier should be “open to the public.”

Kennedy Jr. appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss his thoughts on government overreach before host Jesse Watters asked the candidate if he had ever been on Epstein’s plane.

Kennedy responded by admitting that he had traveled on the disgraced financier’s jet “two times.” Kennedy noted, however, that he has previously been “open about this,” emphasizing he had never been on Epstein’s jet “alone.” (RELATED: ‘Is This Like A Real Interview?’: The DCNF Asked RFK Jr. America’s Most Burning Questions About His Candidacy)

“I was on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet two times. I was on it in 1993 and I went to Florida with my wife and two children to visit my mom over Easter,” Kennedy stated. “My wife had some kind of relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell and they offered us a ride to Palm Beach, so I went then.”

“And on another occasion, I flew again with my family with, I think, four of my children and Mary, my wife to Rapid City, South Dakota, to go fossil hunting for a weekend,” Kennedy continued. “But otherwise I was never on his jet alone. I, you know, I’ve been very open about this from the beginning. This was in ’93 – so it was 30 years ago. It was before anybody knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s, you know, his nefarious issues.”

The independent candidate continued to highlight the need for records of Epstein’s flight logs to be released, questioning why officials would be “hiding” the information in the first place.

“And I agree with you that these — all of this information should be released. And we should get real answers on what happened to Jeffrey Epstein and any of the high-level political people that he was involved with. All of that should be open to the public. It should be absolutely transparent. And, you know, I don’t see why any of those records would have any redactions. Why would we be hiding that from the American public? I think that’s outrageous,” Kennedy stated.

Epstein was awaiting trial for sex trafficking and conspiracy charges in July 2019, before he killed himself in August 2019. Epstein had previously been convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor, the BBC reported. (RELATED: Prosecutor Who Went After Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Speaks Her Mind About Ouster)

As limited information on the deceased pedophile’s flight log has slowly leaked to the public, Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn submitted a subpoena request for the full records in early November, according to Fox News.

However, Blackburn’s request has since been denied, and she called out Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin for allegedly blocking her move, the outlet reported. The Tennessee lawmaker emphasized the importance of Epstein’s logs, stating the need to “identify everyone who could have participated in his horrific conduct.”

“A subpoena to Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to provide the flight logs for his private plane. Given the numerous allegations of human trafficking and abuse surrounding Mr. Epstein, we’ve got to identify everyone who could have participated in his horrific conduct,” Blackburn stated, according to Fox News.