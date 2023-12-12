‘This Really Is A Problem’: Dem Rep Says Biden White House Is Scrambling To Address Trump’s Lead In Key Swing State

The White House is scrambling to shore up President Joe Biden’s support among Michigan voters after a new poll showed former President Donald Trump having a sizable lead in the key battleground state.

Trump led Biden by 10 points in Michigan, according to a CNN/SSRS poll released Monday, while holding a five-point lead in Georgia, states Trump won in 2016 but lost narrowly in 2020. “The only thing I’m going to say about this poll, it didn’t surprise me,” Dingell told CNN host Kasie Hunt. (RELATED: Things Are Going From Bad To Worse For Joe Biden, Polls Show)

“A year out — I warned — you know, everybody knows I’m now the famous one that tried to warn everybody in ‘15 and ‘16 that we had a problem and nobody listened,” Dingell said. “The thing I’m going to say about these polls, it’s getting people’s attention.”

WATCH:



Trump currently leads Biden by 2.4% in the RealClearPolitics average of general election polls from Nov. 8 to Dec. 10.

“The Middle East has very much complicated Michigan in a way I’ve never seen before in my lifetime,” Dingell said.

Biden has come under fire from young voters over his support of Israel since the Oct. 7 attack, with some threatening to withhold their vote on that issue. Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and other left-wing members of the House of Representatives known as “The Squad” released statements calling for a ceasefire almost immediately after Israel began its response to the attack.

“The president’s got to come in. He’s got to meet with these groups,” Dingell told Hunt. “All of us have got to do a better job of talking about what has been done to save the economy.”

Biden currently has a 37.2% approval rating on the economy compared to a 60.3% disapproval rate, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

“I think there are a lot of senior people inside the White House that get, ‘OK, this really is a problem and now we’ve got to get to the things that we’ve got to do to make sure that we’re addressing them,’” Dingell said.

