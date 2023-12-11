‘This Is Stunning’: Fox Anchor Shocked By New Poll Showing GOP Candidates Beating Biden

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade was shocked Monday morning following a new Wall Street Journal (WSJ) poll showing Republican presidential hopefuls beating President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race.

A new Wall Street Journal (WSJ) poll found former President Donald Trump leading all Republican presidential hopefuls for the 2024 race, with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley easily beating Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

“This is stunning,” Kilmeade said, reacting to the poll. “This is a gigantic win, Trump wins by 4%, which is impressive considering the amount of court cases…but how unbelievable is it? I don’t remember a time in which somebody trailing in the primary by 40 points in most elections, about 20 in Iowa, a little bit less in New Hampshire, even trailing in her home state of South Carolina, but head to head against the current president, is up by 17 points!”

WATCH:

Kilmeade said Biden will need “non-stop” surrogates like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and others.

Co-host Ainsley Earnhardt said there are a lot of women and independent voters, including some Democrats, who genuinely like Haley and saw her record as governor. Earnhardt also said Haley’s stance on abortion was appealing. (RELATED: ‘I Love Boeing’: Nikki Haley Forced To Go On Defense As Opponents Pounce On Corporate Ties)

Despite Haley’s lead against Biden in a hypothetical general match, Haley’s chances of making up the deficit to beat Trump in the primary are slim, according to CNN’s senior data reporter Harry Enten.

“There is no precedent for anyone coming back from that large of a deficit nationally right now,” Enten said recently on CNN. “You see Nikki Haley … she was 52 points behind in the latest NBC News poll. She’s cut the deficit by she’s still down by 45 points.”