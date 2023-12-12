The Latest Piece Of Trump Memorabilia Might Be The Craziest Yet

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he will give away snippets of the suit he wore when he had his mugshot taken if supporters buy 47 NFT digital trading cards.

Purchasers of 47 of the digital trading cards, which retail for $99 per piece, will receive a physical card containing an actual piece of the suit the GOP front-runner is seen wearing in the photograph, Trump announced in a post on Truth Social. The 47-card requirement is likely a reference to Trump becoming the 47th president of the United States if he is re-elected in 2024.

“It was a great suit, believe me, a really good suit,” Trump said in a video posted on Truth Social. “It’s all cut up, and you’re going to get a piece of it.”

Trump’s mugshot was released on Aug. 24 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office after the former president surrendered to authorities. He was indicted on 13 counts that included an alleged violation of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer. Trump was released on a $200,000 bond. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Unveils Christmas Merch Featuring Mug Shot)

Those who purchase the $4,653 package will get the opportunity to dine with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump first released digital trading cards in 2022, which sold out in hours, according to CNBC. He reported earning between $100,001 and $1 million income from the cards, some of which showed his picture in hero-like poses and clothing.