Trump Campaign Unveils Christmas Merch Featuring Mug Shot

Former President Donald Trump unveiled Christmas-themed merchandise featuring his mug shot on Saturday.

Trump’s campaign sent an email advertising a “limited-edition offer” — “free” wrapping paper featuring the former president’s Georgia mugshot, the DailyMail reported. Donations between $47 and the $3,300 campaign contribution threshold were eligible for the offer.

“If you’re anything like President Trump, then all YOU want for Christmas is…TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Trump’s campaign team wrote to supporters in the email. “Which is why the President has instructed our team to begin shipping out FREE rolls of our limited-edition wrapping paper to ANY patriot who contributes $47 or more to help save our country from Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Democrats.”

DJT’s mugshot wrapping paper that says “let’s go Brandon”. Amazon has if interested. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6GRIplyi9v — Ellen M Sprauer (@irishblonde60) November 28, 2023

The email contained a link to Trump’s campaign contribution website, which showed an image of a large gift wrapped in mugshot-covered paper, according to the outlet. The mug shot, captured after the former president was processed in a Fulton County courthouse, was altered so Trump wore a Santa hat.

Trump’s campaign itself raised a recording-breaking $4.18 million — the most his campaign has ever made in a single day — in fundraising the day after the former president’s mugshot was made public.