Video Shows Crash That Resulted In Eggs Smothering Highway, Road Closure

Dashcam footage shows the tense moment where two semi-trucks appear to collide, resulting in the spillage of eggs adorning a major highway in Issaqua, Washington early Tuesday.

Washington State Trooper public information officer Rick Johnson documented the chronology of the ordeal in a series of posts on Twitter, from the crash all the way to the final clean-up stages where workers scrubbed the egg yoke off the major highway. In those posts a video shows the two trucks apparently ramming into each other.

Here is video from the collision. Thankfully no serious injuries. No impairment detected on causing driver. pic.twitter.com/wnC7KxU3bE — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) December 12, 2023

The crash and subsequent spillage took place on State Route 18, close to the Raging River Bridge in Issaqua (which is just east of Seattle), according to a separate Twitter post by the Washington State Department of Transportation. It took place at 3:50 a.m. (RELATED: Semi-Trailer Crash Covers Utah Highway In Millions Of French Fries)

UPDATE: All lanes remain blocked in BOTH directions on SR18 between the I-90 off-ramp & east of Tiger Mountain in #Issaquah Here’s a look at the semi involved collision & some of the cleanup left to do.

Continue to avoid the area if possible & plan ahead for your morning commute https://t.co/fXdG98UiTR pic.twitter.com/vGE2varoUV — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 12, 2023

Clean up operation efforts lasted several hours, with all lanes being closed for the extended period of time, per Officer Johnson’s series of Tweets. (RELATED: 20 Cows Dead After Cattle Trailer Flips Over On Connecticut Interstate)

In another video, Officer Johnson captured on tape a small river of runny bright yellow egg yoke streaming along down the then-closed Washington highway.

So…this is what is being dealt with at the scene. Not an easy clean up. Thanks for your patience. Work is being done to clear this as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/sbDLOIEsHj — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) December 12, 2023

Both of the truck drivers involved in the collision survived the incident without suffering any serious injuries, according to Officer Johnson.

“Impairment” is not believed to be the reason behind the accident, per the officer.