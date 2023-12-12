Former Attorney Tells MSNBC Hunter Biden Is ‘Very Much In Hot Water’ As He Attempts To Get Gun Charges Dismissed

A former attorney casted doubt that Hunter Biden will successfully get his gun charges dismissed during a Tuesday MSNBC segment.

The younger Biden’s legal team filed four motions Tuesday to get his three gun charges in Delaware dropped on constitutional grounds.

Former U.S. attorney Harry Litman said Biden’s complaint about the charges cannot be litigated over and suggested another person would not have taken the same actions that Biden’s legal team is currently taking.

“Now I think he’s on a normal trough route, he’s looking at very serious charges both in Delaware and Los Angeles,” Litman told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell. “His beefs about them are not something you can litigate over. It just seems to me if it were another person who had, like him, been in the drug addiction and had paid it all back, they just wouldn’t have done what they’re doing here, so it’s a shame. But I think he’s very much in hot water now.”

A federal grand jury in California charged Biden with nine counts—three felonies and six misdemeanors—over his alleged failure to pay over $1 million worth of taxes within a four year timespan. The indictment details his foreign business dealings in Ukraine, Romania, and China, in which he made $7 million in total gross income from entities in these three countries. (RELATED: Andy McCarthy Says Hunter’s Gun Charge Is Only Crime That Can’t Be Tied To Joe Biden)

Biden initially made a deal with now-Special Counsel David Weiss to plead guilty to the tax charges in Delaware in exchange for serving no jail time. This deal imploded during a court appearance with Judge Maryellen Noreika in July, who questioned a prosecutorial immunity provision inside the diversion agreement. Biden then pleaded not guilty to the charges.