Two-Time World Series Champion Vic Davalillo Dead Following Emergency Surgery

A two-time World Series champion outfielder, Vic Davalillo has died following emergency surgery that stemmed from intestinal obstruction, as well as renal insufficiency, according to a Monday announcement from his daughter. Davalillo played 16 seasons in Major League Baseball and suited up for six different teams.

The former Major Leaguer was either 84 or 87 years old, depending on reports that are conflicting, according to the Associated Press.

Davalillo’s passing was announced on Twitter by the Pittsburgh Pirates. (RELATED: Georgia High School Football Star Dies Unexpectedly Just One Day Before State Championship Game)

“We are saddened by the loss of Vic Davalillo, a member of our 1971 World Champion team,” said the franchise. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Davalillo family.”

From Venezuela, Davalillo made his MLB debut for the then-Cleveland Indians in 1969. He would go on to play over five campaigns for Cleveland, winning the Gold Glove Award in 1964 and getting selected as an All-Star in 1965.

We are saddened by the loss of Vic Davalillo, a member of our 1971 World Champion team. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Davalillo family. pic.twitter.com/mlIEVx0dtl — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) December 8, 2023

During the 1968 season, he was shipped off to the California Angels in a trade before another one in 1969 to St. Louis to play for the Cardinals. Prior to the 1971 campaign, he was traded to Pittsburgh.

Tallying a 1-for-3 showing at the plate against the Baltimore Orioles in the 1971 World Series, Davalillo won his first championship ring in that Fall Classic, but his time with the Pirates didn’t last long — the Oakland Athletics bought his contract in 1973, the same year he won his second championship.