Georgia High School Football Star Dies Unexpectedly Just One Day Before State Championship Game

Just one day prior to his team playing in the state championship, a Georgia high school football player was found dead, according to district officials in an announcement Sunday night per 11 Alive.

Officials from Meriwether County School System gave confirmation of the death of Manchester High School’s Brandon Smith in a letter that was issued to parents. Smith was 17 years old. The news came just a day before the school was set to play in the Georgia 1-A State Football Championship, according to 11 Alive.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the tragic and untimely death of one of our student-athletes, Brandon Smith,” said Meriwether schools Superintendent Robert Griffin and Manchester High School Principal Suzie Neal in a letter, according to 11 Alive. “Manchester High School’s celebration of playing for the Georgia Class A Division II State Championship has unfortunately turned into something none of us could have fathomed.”

Meriwether County football player dies on eve of team’s state title game. 17-year-old Brandon Smith’s body was found this morning. His coach posted on FB on Sat., he was missing. @GBI_GA assisting Manchester PD. https://t.co/A9oMBSzFbQ pic.twitter.com/OH1nB0wtWv — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) December 10, 2023

The school said that Smith, who is being remembered as a “loyal teammate and friend,” will be “deeply missed,” per 11 Alive.

Smith’s cause of death is currently unknown. His body was found Sunday evening. Smith’s death is currently being investigated by Manchester authorities and they reportedly requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance, according to 11 Alive. (RELATED: Former Tennessee Titans Star Frank Wycheck, 52, Dies After Hitting His Head During Fall)

“We continue to pray for Brandon’s family, friends, teammates, and classmates. Manchester High School will have mental health support available starting on Monday morning,” adds the letter, per 11 Alive.