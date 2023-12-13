Globalist Oligarchs Wrap Up Their Conference With The Dumbest Claim Ever

A group of mostly unelected globalist oligarchs met in December and decided, for the third decade in a row, to stretch the truth about their efforts to fight “climate change” by cutting fossil fuel emissions.

Unelected representatives from almost 200 countries flew to Dubai in December (on their private jets) to discuss how us poors are ruining their planet by using gas stoves and the like, Reuters reported, using far more diplomatic terms. These “representatives” at Dubai’s COP28 summit decided to unite in putting an end to fossil fuels … literally the same thing they’ve said they wanted to do since the Kyoto Protocol of December 1997.

The Kyoto Protocol was one of the first annual “summits” held by unelected Bond villains who want to decide our fate. At the time, the countries present decided to cut fossil fuel use around the world, lest we be dead or drowning within a decade or two, which turned out to be a lie.

Almost 30 years later, these idiots still think they deserve a big annual party to celebrate the hoax that they’re doing a damn thing to help our species work in symbiosis with the natural environment.

Mega Rich Elite Release Video Suggesting Normal People Should Consider Eating Rotten Food https://t.co/W6xGaIID2I — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 7, 2022

COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber had the audacity to call their latest deal “historic.” This deal is only historic because it’s been repeated for the last 26 years, and yet nothing has ever come of it. Why? Because even if what the left said about climate change was true, there would be nothing we could do to stop the runaway process of an ever-evolving global ecosystem. (RELATED: Microchipping Your Child? ‘There Are Solid Rational Reasons For It,’ Say Supreme Overlords Of The WEF)

But the funniest comment of the week came from Norway’s minister of Foreign Affairs, Espen Barth Eide, who said: “It is the first time that the world unites around such a clear text on the need to transition away from fossil fuels.” It is literally the 26th time such an agreement has been made. And guess what happened after all the other agreements?

Absolutely nothing, other than our freedoms being removed without our consent. These people are a joke, and I don’t even know if they realize how blatantly they’re blatantly spreading propaganda. Perhaps they actually think we’re stupid enough to believe them? If so, what does that say about us?