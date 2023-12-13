Politicians Are So Inept On One Issue It Could Bankrupt One Of America’s Greatest Allies, Apparently

A report published in December details how Britain’s economy will collapse within the next 100 years because apparently the country isn’t focused on climate change enough.

The report was compiled by Kisters and sought to figure out the “real cost of climate change.” It argued that, at the rate the British economy is growing (into the toilet), combined with natural disasters caused by climate change — of which there are basically none in the U.K. — the nation will be bankrupt within the next 100 years.

Floods are apparently the biggest concern to the Brits, even though we’ve survived thousands of years of floods, largely caused by the end of the Last Glacial Maximum, which prompted huge amounts of isostatic uplift, a total reshape of our coastlines, destroyed Doggerland, etc … again, none of which was mentioned in the report.

The report also ignored the whole sub-research category within climate science known as “uncertainty.” You can’t graduate from a British university with a degree in climate change, climatology, geography, etc, without passing exams on uncertainty … but apparently you can compile an official report that ignores the fact most of the data needed to make these claims doesn’t exist. Hmmm … seems legit? (said no one, ever).

I hate to break Kister’s heart, but Britain won’t exist in the next 100 years either way. We’ve dumbed our people down to the point of uselessness, we create absolutely no goods or services the rest of the world wants and our people were stupid enough to vote in favor of Brexit. (RELATED: A Host Of Cartoonish Bond Villains Are Deciding Your Fate From The Swiss Alps)

Oh, and no one voted for our current prime minister. Trust me, we’re going to stupid ourselves into collapse before British weather gets to us.