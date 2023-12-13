James Comer Reveals He ‘Quit’ Going On Fox News Show Due To One Host

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling on Tuesday night that he stopped going on “Fox & Friends” because of host Steve Doocy.

The duo were discussing impeachment efforts when Bolling said “forget the Democrats like Dan Goldman who say there’s no evidence. My concern is when the media, especially the conservative media, starts siding with the Bidens. Listen to Steve Doocy over at Fox saying you don’t have evidence.”

Bolling then played a recent clip in which Doocy argued Republicans have been unable to connect the dots.

“They’ve connected the dots, the Department of Justice did on Hunter, but they have not shown where Joe Biden, you know, did anything illegally.”

“Well, I think we’ve done a pretty good job connecting the dots,” Comer said. “We’ve traced two checks from influence peddling schemes going directly into Joe Biden’s pocket.” (RELATED: ‘Didn’t You Lay The Groundwork?’: CNN Host Holds Dem Rep. Accountable For Setting Impeachment Precedent With Trump)

“Why would Doocy say, after all the work you’ve done, that you have nothing?” Bolling asked.

“He’s had that position from the very beginning. I’ve quit going on Fox & Friends because of Doocy, you know? I mean, he’s the one guy on Fox that’s been very critical of the investigation,” Comer revealed. “I have my theory why, and we’ll talk about that at a later point, but at the end of the day, he’s entitled to his opinion, but I don’t think the average viewer of Fox News agrees with Doocy one bit.”

House Republicans are planning on holding a vote Wednesday to formalize an impeachment inquiry into Biden.

Republicans recently laid out how the Department of Justice strayed from normal procedures during its investigation into Hunter Biden in an effort to protect the president’s son. The House Ways and Means, Oversight and Judiciary Committees released a report detailing how Biden-appointed U.S. Attorneys Matthew Graves and E. Martin Estrada refused to cooperate with David Weiss on the case after the IRS whistleblowers brought the issue to light.

