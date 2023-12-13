What A Sham! Soft A** Referee Ejects Nikola Jokic For Absolutely Nothing And Makes Me Lose A Bet In The Process

I lost a bet because of THIS?!

While the Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls were squaring off Tuesday night, and a great vibe was happening at United Center because of the Bulls being gracious hosts and holding a Serbian Heritage Night (Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is Serbian), the referees of course had to come in and put a stop to all of the positive energy.

And this because they ejected Jokic. Not for hitting anybody, not for some ridiculous flagrant foul, no, it’s because some soft ass referee couldn’t handle Jokic jawing at him about not getting a foul call. (RELATED: Video Shows Wild Referee Brawl During Colorado Youth Basketball Game)

After believing he was fouled, Jokic started chirping at referee Mousa Dagher in the middle of a play, but right after it ended because of a foul that was called, Dagher pointed over to Jokic and hit him with an ejection from the contest. The word is that Jokic had some brutal language for the official, and it set him off, according to OutKick.

WATCH:

Nikola Jokic is immediately ejected from the Bulls-Nuggets for arguing a no-call and even Bulls announcers Adam Amin and Stacey King are in disbelief. “The people didn’t come to see the officials, let’s be honest, they came to see the players.” It’s Serbian Heritage Night in… pic.twitter.com/w8ejIp4AMX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 13, 2023

Here’s what Jokic had to say after the game:

Nikola Jokić on his ejection: “Some guys can say whatever…I think some times what I said isn’t even a technical.” pic.twitter.com/OPcw4vigY6 — Katy Winge (@katywinge) December 13, 2023

And here’s the kicker for me … this whole ordeal ruined a six-leg parlay I had that would have paid out 25X cash.

Check this out:

Chris Paul (Over 15.5 Points, Rebounds, Assists) — CHECK

Nikola Vucevic (Over 41.5 Points, Rebounds, Assists) — CHECK

Jayson Tatum (Over 13.0 Rebounds, Assists) — CHECK

Kristaps Porzingis (Over 18.0 Points) — CHECK

Luka Doncic (Over 9.0 Assists) — CHECK

Nikola Jokic (Over 9.5 Assists) — He got ejected in the second quarter with six … SIX!

You have no idea how pissed off I am that I got screwed over by a cupcake marshmallow referee. Wow.