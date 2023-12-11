Video Shows Wild Referee Brawl During Colorado Youth Basketball Game

The referees were squaring up on each other though… CLOWN WORLD!

Things got absolutely wacky at a Colorado youth basketball game after referees started brawling it out, doing so with a load of kids being their spectators. Now, police are investigating the incident, according to TMZ Sports.

All caught on video for our popcorn pleasure, the wild scene popped off over the weekend when a boys basketball game was going on between fourth graders — Legend Blue was taking on Cherry Creek — at Lakewood, Colorado’s Gold Crown Field House.

Footage shows two referees squaring up while on the court after some kind of argument, and at the same time when one of the refs threw a punch, another zebra comes out of nowhere and tackles him off his feet.

And from there, all hell broke loose.

WATCH:

COLORADO YOUTH BASKETBALL

COPS INVESTIGATING REF BRAWL

… Insane Video! pic.twitter.com/8bcW45pE5e — Dj_Larry Jones (@Dj_LarryJones) December 12, 2023

People just get scummier and scummier, don’t they?

At events like this, with there being a bunch of kids and competitive spirit at work, you would expect a potential fight to break out between them, but between the referees? Three of them?! AND ALL THREE ARE GROWN MEN?!?!?

Not a good look, man. (RELATED: Eagles And Cowboys Fans Brawl It Out All Over AT&T Stadium, With One Fight Destroying A Charity Auction Setup)

But if you follow my blog, you already know how wacky things can get on this planet, I’m always covering somebody brawling with somebody, or this person fighting that person. And though I enjoy the popcorn entertainment, it’s a bit sad to see our society slowly decline on a daily basis.

Whatever though … the world is on fire and I’m determined to enjoy it.