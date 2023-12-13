Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo Accused Of Stealing Concept For ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance

Independent artist Noelle Sucks accused famous pop star Olivia Rodrigo of stealing her artistic concept for Rodrigo’s Dec. 9 performance on “Saturday Night Live.”

Sucks posted a side-by-side clip of her own video and Rodrigo’s performance to demonstrate the likeness between the two. Rodrigo’s second appearance as the musical guest included a choreographed routine in which she wore a pink collared dress and sarcastically sat at a table, smashing a glass, tossing cake and smearing red cake on her face and body in an evil, dramatic display. Sucks’ original video featured the very same thing.

“Love u @Olivia Rodrigo but ur team stole my brain on this one,” she wrote to her TikTok page.

Sucks captioned the videos with a series of one-liners explaining her copyright accusations against Rodrigo and providing fans with more information.

“When you see ur intellectual property on one of the biggest, longest running TV shows for the biggest pop star rn lol,” she wrote. She then alleged a mutual friend leaked the concept to Rodrigues’ camp.

“I produced directed styled set designed prop designed and edited this video,” she wrote.

“I do these videos because my dream job is to work with other artists (like Olivia) on bigger productions (like SNL)”

Fans could easily see Rodrigo’s performance of “All-American Bitch” as Sucks’ version played simultaneously in the TikTok video and the similarities were easy to spot. Both ladies put on the same evil persona, threw themselves on the table in a dark, dramatic way, and used the table as a prop when smearing cake all over themselves.

Sucks’ version included other dancers seated at the table beside her, whereas Rodrigo performed solo, taking all the spotlight.

“And then you see that you have mutual friends with the creative director of her team,” Sucks wrote.(RELATED: REPORT: Music Industry Exec Continues To Press Copyright Lawsuit Against Ed Sheeran)

“Sure, I’m ‘flattered’ but I’m also an exhausted and hard-working independent artist on that EBT diet while @tarik_mikou gets my SNL bag 😂😂😂 @Olivia Rodrigo @Matt Richardson @JaxxRamos @Saturday Night Live – SNL #conspiracytiktok #oliviarodrigosnl #perfectallamericanb,” Sucks wrote to TikTok.

Rodrigo has not publicly commented on this matter.