REPORT: Pastor Sues Kanye West For Alleged Copyright Infringement

Kanye West has been sued for copyright infringement by Bishop David P. Moten, who filed papers Tuesday in a Dallas, Texas court.
Moten named Def Jam Recordings, UMG Recordings Inc., Ye (previously known as Kanye West,) and G.O.O.D. Music in his litigation, which accused West of unauthorized and unlicensed use of his sermon, according to court documents revealed by Billboard. He alleges that snippets of his sermon were used in West’s “Come to Life” single, on the “Donda” album.
Court documents filed by Moten allege that “Come to Life is “approximately five minutes and ten seconds (5:10) in length” and the documents reveal that “Approximately one minute and ten seconds (1:10) of this sound recording is sampled directly from Plaintiff’s sermon and appears to run on a loop underscoring the pre-chorus and chorus throughout the song in question.” Moten claims that 20% of that song reflects his sermon and belongs to him.
