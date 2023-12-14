REPORT: Doctor Accused Of Impregnating Woman With His Sperm In Secret

A former patient of an IVF doctor, who also worked as a professor at Harvard Medical School, alleged that the doctor used his own sperm to secretly impregnate her 4 decades ago, a local outlet reported Wednesday.

Maine resident Sarah Depoian sought help from Dr. Merle Berger, a founding member of the IVF procedure in Boston, who claimed he could artificially inseminate her with sperm from a medical resident who resembled her husband, according to WBZ.

“That was not atypical early on when you didn’t have sperm banks,” Stanford bioethics expert Dr. Alyssa Burgart told WBZ.

However, Depoian claims that Berger used his own sperm to impregnate her, and that if he had told her his plan, she wouldn’t have agreed, the outlet reported. (RELATED: School Administrator Accused Of Embezzling $600,000 For IVF Treatments, Family Vacations)

Depoian’s daughter recently made the alleged discovery this past year after purchasing a DNA kit from Ancestry.com and 23andMe, the lawsuit stated, according to WBZ.

Bester reportedly learned she was related to Berger’s granddaughter and his second cousin and, eventually, that Berger was her biological father, according to the outlet.

“To say I was shocked when I figured this out would be an extreme understatement,” said Bester.

Depoian’s lawyer told WBZ that when she spoke with Berger he didn’t deny that Depoian had only agreed to be inseminated by sperm from someone unfamiliar to her.

“We fully trusted Dr. Berger,” said Depoian. “He was a medical professional, it’s hard to imagine not trusting your own doctor. We never dreamt he would abuse his position of trust and perpetrate this extreme violation.”

“Dr. Merle Berger was a pioneer in the medical fertility field who in 50 years of practice helped thousands of families fulfill their dreams of having a child… The allegations concern events from over 40 years ago, in the early days of artificial insemination… The allegations, which have changed repeatedly in the six months since the plaintiff’s attorney first contacted Dr. Berger, have no legal or factual merit, and will be disproven in court,” Berger’s lawyer said in a statement.

Boston’s IVF’s social media states that Berger retired in 2020, WBZ reported.