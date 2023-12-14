‘Typical Biden Fashion’: James Comer Says Hunter Defying Subpoena Reveals ‘Arrogance And Entitlement’

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said that Hunter Biden defying a congressional subpoena was “typical” of the Biden family in an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday.

Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan announced Wednesday that they will initiate contempt of congress proceedings against Hunter Biden after he failed to appear for a scheduled deposition. Hunter Biden delivered a press conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday, denying President Joe Biden’s financial involvement in his foreign business dealings. (RELATED: First House Impeachment Inquiry Hearing Lays Out Potential Next Steps Of Biden Investigation)

WATCH:

“He did it in a typical Biden fashion,” Comer told Bartiromo. “He showed the world the amount of arrogance and entitlement that he believes he has because he’s a Biden … he doesn’t think the rules apply to him. We issued him a lawful subpoena. We’ve spent 10 months building a case of corruption against the Biden family. We have their bank records. I think everyone in America knows by now, even the people that are all in for Joe Biden, that the family was influence peddling.”

Hunter Biden denied the legitimacy and accuracy of the investigation into him at his Wednesday press conference. The U.S. House voted Wednesday night to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden in a 221-212 vote.

“We want to now bring him in and ask him what exactly he did to receive the tens of millions of dollars from our enemies around the world,” Comer added. “And, most importantly, we want to know about Joe’s role. We already know from Devon Archer that the Bidens were selling the Biden brand. We want to know exactly what that entailed. He goes and he tries to play the sympathy card with the reporters. Said he was there to talk, then got in his car and drove off. Typical Biden fashion.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.