‘Worst Job In The World’: Megan Rapinoe Continues Her Tour Of Pooh-Poohing All Over America

What a joke.

Megan Rapinoe really is something else, man. And most American sports fans will straight up tell you about their distaste for the women’s soccer player. Yeah, you have the ignorant lefties and clueless fools who praise her, but hell, how on earth can you defend her latest bashing of the greatest country in the world? (RELATED: United States Vs. Florida Alliance Vs. Western Forces: A New American ‘Civil War’ Movie Is On The Horizon)

Rapinoe, whose most recent case of being a despicable human being was going on a tirade about how God wasn’t real and blah, blah, blah, made the outright asinine statement in a new Netflix documentary series titled “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team” that playing for the United States was the “worst job in the world.”

“I always say it’s the worst job in the world because if you do your job, then you were supposed to, and if you do one hair less, then you are gonna get lambasted for it,” Rapinoe said in the documentary.

Megan Rapinoe says playing for the USWNT is “the worst job in the world” as she continues to become even more insufferable. Her comments and lack of self-awareness reflect the loser mentality creeping into American culture. READ: https://t.co/MW73QonJj7 pic.twitter.com/DCjhwcFX1f — OutKick (@Outkick) December 14, 2023

What a fool, a straight up fool.

She’s pissed off because we’re “supposed” to win … what on earth kind of losing mindset is that? Wouldn’t you want to play for a dominant nation expected to win the gold in every tournament they’re in?

All I’m hearing is that Megan doesn’t like to play for a winner, which makes so much sense. After all, she’s a LOSER.