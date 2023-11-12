‘If There Is A God, This Is Proof There Isn’t’: Megan Rapinoe Shows How Much Of A Scumbag She Truly Is

Megan Rapinoe is a thoroughbred scumbag.

United States Women’s National Team soccer star Megan Rapinoe tried to laugh off her embarrassing injury that she suffered in the very last match of her career Saturday night, but didn’t do anything but offend the masses.

In the sixth minute of the match between Rapinoe’s OL Reign and Gotham FC (who they hilariously lost to), Rapinoe went down on the pitch — and oh yeah, all of this was fantastically happening in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship. Rapinoe said she thinks it’s because she has a torn Achilles.

Speaking after the game in the press conference, Rapinoe stated that she was going to get “Aaron Rodgers treatment” in an attempt to recover from her injury, even saying that she would reach out to him (LOL).

“I’m not a religious person or anything and if there was a god, like, this is proof that there isn’t,” said Rapinoe. “This is f*cked up. It’s just f*cked up. Six minutes in and I eat my Achilles.”

WATCH:

Megan Rapinoe says this about her injury and leaving the game early. “If there was a god, this is proof there isn’t” 🎥 @NWSL pic.twitter.com/Iv6kIaYidz — Area Sports Network (@AreaSportsNet) November 12, 2023

WHAT. A. SCUMBAG.

I think we would all agree that Megan Rapinoe has done a massive amount of scumbag things, but this has to top the list. Like, damn … this is how you’re choosing to end your career?

By disrespecting YOUR CREATOR? (RELATED: Megan Rapinoe Suffers Sudden Injury, Hobbles Off Pitch In Her Final Career Match)

I’d love to be a fly on a heavenly wall for that judgment day.