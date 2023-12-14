Police Find Bloody, Nude Son On Top Of Mom’s Decapitated Body: REPORT

A man from Cape May County was arrested for the murder of his mother, NJ.com reported Tuesday.

Police apprehended Jeffrey D. Surgent, 46, for allegedly killing own mother, 74-year-old Alexandri M. Surgent, according to NJ.com. Upon arrival at Jeffrey’s residence, they found him soaked with blood, and lying on top of his mother’s decapitated body in the hallway outside his apartment, the outlet reported. The victim’s severed head was located nearby.

Jeffrey repeatedly told the officers that he had killed his mother and expressed remorse, according to NJ.com. He also told the authorities that he has mental illness, the outlet reported. Security camera footage showed the suspect dragging his mother’s body into the hallway and laying on it, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Decapitates Relative, Makes Off With Her Head, Police Say)

“A short time later, Jeffrey Surgent is seen peeking out from the apartment, then pulling his mother’s body into the hallway,” according to the affidavit of probable cause, per NJ.com. “He is nude and proceeds to lay on top of her until patrol arrives.”

The investigation led to the recovery of a weapon and a cellphone from the scene, NJ.com reported. He now faces charges of first-degree murder, weapons offenses and refusal to submit to fingerprinting, and is currently detained in the Cape May County Jail.