Jimmy Kimmel Tried To Cancel Me

Jimmy Kimmel, being the not-funny person he is, opted to use his “comedy” to talk about Christians and conservatives thinking it’s stupid that Target created a Pride-themed nutcracker and Hobby Lobby sold a black disabled Santa.

Kimmel used clips of me on Newsmax to make the point that the “right-wing” outrage machine is on full blast over these gay nutcrackers. Here’s my take on this whole “comedy” skit.

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Boston Mayor Wants To Host Party For ‘Elected Of Color’)