‘Truly Just An Honest Mistake’: Dem Mayor Twists Herself Into Knots Explaining Party Invitation To ‘Electeds Of Color’

Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston claimed that an invitation to a holiday party for “Electeds Of Color” was “just an honest mistake.”

The mayor’s office has been seeking to contain the fallout after an invitation to an “Electeds of Color Holiday Party” was accidentally sent to all thirteen members of the Boston City Council, seven of whom are white, according to the New York Post. Denise DosSantos, who serves as Director of City Council Relations for Mayor Wu, emailed an apology shortly after the invitation was sent, according to the Boston Herald. (RELATED: CNN Guest Claims Republicans Unite Around ‘Assertion That Systemic Discrimination Doesn’t Exist’)

WATCH:



“We’ve had individual conversations with everyone so people understand that it was truly just an honest mistake that went out in — in typing the email field and I look forward to celebrating with everyone at the holiday parties that we will have besides this one as well,” Wu said on a local newscast that aired Wednesday evening.

Wu was elected mayor in November 2021, securing the support of groups traditionally aligned with the Democratic Party, including the Service Employees International Union, the Working Families Party and Planned Parenthood Massachusetts, CNN reported.

Wu came under criticism earlier this year after it was reported her office sent police a list of critics and protesters, including a city council member and restaurant owners protesting the mayor’s COVID policies. A spokesman for the mayor alleged the protesters “harassed and physically intimidated” Wu, according to the Boston Herald.

“It is my intention that we can again be a city that lives our values and create space for all kinds of communities to come together,” Wu said.

Wu’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

