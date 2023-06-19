CNN Guest Claims Republicans Unite Around ‘Assertion That Systemic Discrimination Doesn’t Exist’

CNN political analyst Ron Brownstein claimed on Monday that Republicans unite around “the assertion that systemic discrimination does not exist” on the basis of race and sex.

Brownstein took aim at comments from former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina days after former President Barack Obama claimed that Scott and Haley “validate America” by avoiding what Obama called “an honest accounting” of past racism and sexism. “The assertion that systemic discrimination does not exist against minorities and against women is a defining, maybe the defining unifying belief of the Republican coalition in the Trump era,” Brownstein said on “CNN This Morning.” (RELATED: Fox News Guest Says Tim Scott’s Success Is ‘Threatening To A Guy Like Barack Obama’)

“And political scientists who study this they say that both in 2016 and 2020, the best predictor of who voted for Trump was the denial that racism and sexism exist,” Brownstein added.

WATCH:



Scott, who is black, has faced attacks for being conservative. After Scott gave the response to President Joe Biden’s 2021 address to Congress, liberals launched racist attacks against him,including a racist hashtag campaign that Twitter allowed to trend.

Haley also faced attacks, with “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin claiming the former South Carolina governor “hid” her ethnicity on Sept. 20. Haley noted in a Sept. 21 Fox News appearance that “Nikki” was “on my birth certificate,” and that she did not hide her “Indian heritage.”

“Three quarters of Republicans say in polls that discrimination against whites is now as big a problem as bias against minorities. Over three- fifths say white men are the most discriminated group in society,” Brownstein said. “There are virtually no Republican leaders who challenge that belief despite substantial evidence to the contrary on wealth gaps and poverty and concentrated poverty in schools.”

“Haley and Scott have fallen, you know, very much into that line,” Brownstein added.

Haley and Scott did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

