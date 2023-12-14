Twitter Had An Absolute Field Day With KJP’s Latest Outfit

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s outfit drew comparisons to lawn equipment on Thursday.

Jean-Pierre stepped up to the podium wearing a green blazer over a bright yellow shirt, resembling a John Deere lawnmower. One social media user posted an image on Twitter of the White House press secretary from Thursday’s briefing beside the infamous enemy of green grass.

Other social media users had a field day reacting to the meme with jokes about Jean-Pierre’s comical choice of clothes.

“Nothing runs away from answering the question like a Deere,” Steve Guest wrote.

Nothing runs away from answering the question like a Deere. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 14, 2023



One social media user responded to the picture of Jean-Pierre with another photo of a green and yellow parakeet.



“There is no difference,” another social media user wrote, sharing an image of Kermit the Frog.

There is no difference pic.twitter.com/eqefiTZFDW — ❂ 𝚘𝚍𝚍𝚒𝚏𝚢 ❂ (@_oddify) December 14, 2023



“John Deere is known for being reliable and hard working equipment,” one user remarked. “This is truly unfair to the brand.” (RELATED: ‘Son, You Shouldn’t Do That’: Doocy Confronts KJP On Biden’s Role In Hunter Biden Defying Congressional Subpoena)

John Deere is known for being reliable and hard working equipment. This is truly unfair to the brand. — Bruce LePage (@BruceLePage5) December 14, 2023



“One is reliable, useful, and trustworthy. The other is Karine,” another user commented.

One is reliable, useful, and trustworthy. The other is Karine — American Populist 🇺🇲 (@USPopulistMan) December 14, 2023



This is not the first time Jean-Pierre’s outfit attracted attention from social media users. The press secretary was pictured in May 2022 wearing an Ivanka Trump dress, sending people in hysterics over those claiming it to be a “common design.”