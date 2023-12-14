Twitter Had An Absolute Field Day With KJP’s Latest Outfit

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s outfit drew comparisons to lawn equipment on Thursday.
Jean-Pierre stepped up to the podium wearing a green blazer over a bright yellow shirt, resembling a John Deere lawnmower. One social media user posted an image on Twitter of the White House press secretary from Thursday’s briefing beside the infamous enemy of green grass.
— Sophie Louise Delquié (@SophieDelquie) December 14, 2023
Other social media users had a field day reacting to the meme with jokes about Jean-Pierre’s comical choice of clothes.
“Nothing runs away from answering the question like a Deere,” Steve Guest wrote.
Nothing runs away from answering the question like a Deere.
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 14, 2023
One social media user responded to the picture of Jean-Pierre with another photo of a green and yellow parakeet.
— JimeV Augmented Mouse (@Jelwoodv) December 14, 2023
“There is no difference,” another social media user wrote, sharing an image of Kermit the Frog.
There is no difference pic.twitter.com/eqefiTZFDW
— ❂ 𝚘𝚍𝚍𝚒𝚏𝚢 ❂ (@_oddify) December 14, 2023
“John Deere is known for being reliable and hard working equipment,” one user remarked. “This is truly unfair to the brand.” (RELATED: ‘Son, You Shouldn’t Do That’: Doocy Confronts KJP On Biden’s Role In Hunter Biden Defying Congressional Subpoena)
John Deere is known for being reliable and hard working equipment. This is truly unfair to the brand.
— Bruce LePage (@BruceLePage5) December 14, 2023
“One is reliable, useful, and trustworthy. The other is Karine,” another user commented.
One is reliable, useful, and trustworthy. The other is Karine
— American Populist 🇺🇲 (@USPopulistMan) December 14, 2023
This is not the first time Jean-Pierre’s outfit attracted attention from social media users. The press secretary was pictured in May 2022 wearing an Ivanka Trump dress, sending people in hysterics over those claiming it to be a “common design.”