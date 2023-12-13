‘Son, You Shouldn’t Do That’: Doocy Confronts KJP On Biden’s Role In Hunter Biden Defying Congressional Subpoena

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy confronted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Joe Biden’s possible role in his son defying a congressional subpoena.

The president’s son defied a congressional subpoena sent by House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer and Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan to testify in a closed-door deposition about his business dealings. He offered to testify before Congress publicly, and defended his father as House Republicans continue with their impeachment inquiry into his possible involvement in an influence-peddling scheme.

“You said that President Biden was familiar with what his son was gonna say on Capitol Hill. If I called my dad and said ‘I am about to violate a congressional subpoena,’ he’s probably say ‘son, you shouldn’t do that.’ Was there any attempt by President Biden to talk Hunter out of it today?” Doocy asked.

“You’re gonna call your dad Steve?” Jean-Pierre joked, referencing his father Steve Doocy.

“Dad, usually,” Doocy said.

“Look, I don’t have anything else to add. The president was very familiar with what Hunter was going to say today and you know, look, he’s proud of his son. He and the first lady are proud of his son, how he’s rebuilding his life back,” the press secretary said. “He’s going to focus on what is needed on the American people. Hunter, and I’ve said this many times, is a private citizen, so certainly I would have to refer you to his representatives. I’m just not going to get into private conversations because what you’re asking me is actually a private conversation, I’m just not going to get into it.”

Doocy then asked why Biden would not pardon his son from the two indictments he is currently facing in both Delaware and California. The press secretary repeated her previous claims that the president has no intention of pardoning his son. (RELATED: ‘What Is The Biden Brand?’: Peter Doocy Pushes KJP To Answer Questions On Devon Archer’s Testimony About Hunter Biden)

Several reporters asked about Biden’s defiance of the subpoena. The press secretary said several times that she will “not get into any specifics” as the president’s son is a private citizen, and emphasized how the president is “proud of his son.”

A federal grand jury charged the younger Biden in September with three charges related to providing false statements and knowingly possessing a Colt Cobra revolver while addicted to drugs in October 2018. As of Thursday, the president’s son now faces nine counts related to his alleged failure to pay over $1 million worth of taxes over a four year period.

Comer and Jordan began their proceedings to hold the younger Biden in contempt of congress for defying the subpoena Wednesday.