Ex-NYPD Officer Is Charged With Child Sex Offenses After Allegedly Grooming Underage Boys On Social Media

A former New York Police Department (NYPD) officer was charged with child sex offenses allegedly connected to using his position in law enforcement to groom underage boys, unsealed court documents stated Thursday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of New York released a press statement identifying Christopher Terranova, 33, and the four-count indictments against the former officer. Terranova is charged with allegedly “using social media to engage in sexually explicit conversations” with underage boys and attempting to entice them to take “sexually explicit photographs of themselves.” (RELATED: Police Say Man Posed As Minor To Sexually Assault 14-Year-Old He Met On Snapchat)

Authorities claim that between March and May 2023, Terranova allegedly targeted an unnamed 15-year-old boy, who had been the victim of a robbery case. The boy’s personal information was in the NYPD database, allowing Terranova to claim that he was “checking in on him after the robbery” through a personal message to the minor’s phone, the press release stated.

“it’s Chris Terranova the cop you met at the 121 [Precinct] that day with mom, i just wanted to reach out to see if you were doing ok after the incident, I hate seeing these things happen to good Guys like yourself,” Terranova allegedly texted, according to authorities.

The former police officer then contacted the minor through social media, allegedly trying to engage in a conversation regarding sexual activity and pornography. Terranova attempted to convince the boy to send him an explicit photo by sending one of himself to the minor.

“See it’s nothing[.] Your turn[.],” Terranova allegedly stated to the boy, according to authorities.

However, the 15-year-old was allegedly not the only victim of Terranova’s behaviors. Authorities claimed that Terranova had regularly used social media sites like Snapchat to message underage boys he had encountered both outside and through his job. (RELATED: Suspected Child Rapist Arrested After Failed Suicide-By-Hanging Attempt)

The former officer additionally had physical interactions, with authorities alleging that Terranova had even brought a boy to a “secluded location.” Convincing the unnamed victim that he was getting a “ride home from a party,” Terranova drove him to the location and directed the boy to “engage in sex acts with him,” the press release stated.

“The defendant allegedly preyed upon vulnerable youth in the same community he was sworn to protect,” United States Attorney Breon Peace stated. “Protecting minors from those who violate their position of trust will always be a priority of this Office. I urge parents and caregivers to have conversations with their children about the dangers of communicating online with strangers and individuals who seek to exploit them.”

Terranova’s attorney responded to the charges claiming that the allegations against the former officer are “baseless and false,” according to SI Advance.

“My partner, Lou Gelormino, and myself have been investigating this matter for months now,” Attorney Mark Fonte stated, according to the outlet. “The allegations appear to be baseless and false. Our client looks forward to his day in court and the opportunity to clear his name.”

If convicted, Terranova could potentially face anywhere between a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum life sentencing.