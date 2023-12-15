Harvard President Accused Of Plagiarism Issues Corrections To Articles Involving ‘Quotation Marks And Citations’

Harvard President Claudine Gay issued two corrections to articles following accusations of plagiarism, The Harvard Crimson reported on Friday.

Several sources accused Gay of plagiarism following testimony in front of Congress on Dec. 5 that led to calls for her to resign. The corrections involved “quotation marks and citations” referencing three articles that Gay is accused of plagiarizing, a spokesperson for Harvard told the Crimson. (RELATED: Over 500 Harvard Faculty Sign Letter Defending Claudine Gay Amid Calls For Removal Over Congressional Testimony)

Gay corrected a 2017 article called “A Room for One’s Own? The Partisan Allocation of Affordable Housing” and a 2001 article called “The Effect of Black Congressional Representation on Political Participation,” according to the Crimson.

Gay is accused of plagiarizing a multitude of academic papers, including her Ph.D. thesis. Gay is accused of copying whole paragraphs and almost 20 authors without adequate citations during her academic career.

Harvard’s student newspaper also reviewed Gay’s academic works and found that some of her papers might have violated Harvard’s academic integrity policies.

The Harvard Corporation, the highest of the two governing boards at the university, put out a statement in support of Gay following a meeting of the Corporation Monday and also admitted that the university had known of plagiarism allegations against Gay since October.

“With regard to President Gay’s academic writings, the University became aware in late October of allegations regarding three articles. At President Gay’s request, the Fellows promptly initiated an independent review by distinguished political scientists and conducted a review of her published work,” the Corporation wrote in a statement.

Gay, University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill and Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth refused to say whether calls for genocide against Jews violated the schools’ codes of conduct when giving testimony in front of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce on Dec. 5. Gay and Magill both reversed course on their comments, and Magill resigned on Dec. 9.

Harvard and Gay did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

