Harvard President To Retain Role After Disastrous Hearing Led To Calls For Ouster

Harvard President Claudine Gay will remain president of the university following the conclusion of a Monday meeting of the Harvard Corporation, one of the university’s governing bodies, according to a Tuesday statement from the Corporation.

Gay faces multiple accusations of plagiarism and has been under fire for refusing to say whether calls for Jewish genocide violated the school’s code of conduct at a Dec. 5 House Education committee hearing. Despite the hearing, over 500 Harvard faculty members signed a letter calling for Gay to not resign to “maintain a culture of free inquiry” at Harvard, and the Corporation released a letter in support of Gay. (RELATED: Over 70 Representatives Call For Removal Of Elite University Presidents Following Disastrous Hearing)

“As members of the Harvard Corporation, we today reaffirm our support for President Gay’s continued leadership of Harvard University. Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing,” the Corporation wrote in a letter.

The @Harvard governing board released a statement in support of President Claudine Gay following multiple accusations of plagiarism. The board “initiated an independent review” and found “a few instances of improper citation” @aaronsibarium found 29 instances. pic.twitter.com/VFcDPRCyfp — Brandon P (@Brandopinione) December 12, 2023

“With regard to President Gay’s academic writings, the University became aware in late October of allegations regarding three articles. At President Gay’s request, the Fellows promptly initiated an independent review by distinguished political scientists and conducted a review of her published work,” the Corporation continued.

Conservative activist Chris Rufo accused Gay of plagiarizing multiple sections of her thesis Sunday. More accusations came Monday night, with 29 potential instances of plagiarism reported by the Washington Free Beacon.

“On December 9, the Fellows reviewed the results, which revealed a few instances of inadequate citation. While the analysis found no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct, President Gay is proactively requesting four corrections in two articles to insert citations and quotation marks that were omitted from the original publications,” the Corporation wrote.

Following the House Education committee hearing with Gay, University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) President Liz Magill and Massachusetts Insitute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth, calls for all three to resign mounted, including in a letter from over 70 Democratic and Republican members of Congress. Magill resigned as UPenn president, as did UPenn chair of the board of trustees Scott Bok.

Harvard did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

