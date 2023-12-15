‘By The Grace Of God’: Infant Survives Tornado, Found Nestled In A Fallen Tree

A 4-month-old baby survived the force of nature after a tornado hit Tennessee on Saturday.

Sydney Moore, her boyfriend, and their two young children faced the wrath of a tornado, which led their 4-month-old baby to be swept away, according to Fox News. The family’s mobile home was obliterated and the tornado lifted their baby’s bassinet and carried the infant into the storm.

Moore recounted what happened to WSMV News. As the tornado tore through their home, she protected her 1-year-old son. “The roof came off first, the tip of the tornado came down and picked up the bassinet with our baby,” Moore said. “He was the first thing to go up.”

Meanwhile, her boyfriend who attempted to save the baby was thrown outside along with the bassinet. “He was just holding on to the bassinet the whole time, and they went into circles,” Moore told WSMV.

Infant tossed by Tennessee tornado found alive in downed tree https://t.co/gXkiEQRVgo — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) December 15, 2023

The family survived the initial onslaught and began a search for the baby. The family later found the baby alive after about ten minutes of searching. “I thought he was dead,” Moore admitted, per WSMV. “But he’s here, and that’s by the grace of God.” (RELATED: Six Dead, Dozens Hospitalized After Major Storms, Tornado Tear Through State, Trigger Massive Explosion)

The community rallied in support of the family and provided essentials like formula and diapers. A GoFundMe page set up by Moore’s sister aims to help the family rebuild their lives. It notes that while the children sustained minor injuries, Moore’s boyfriend suffered a broken arm and shoulder, according to Fox News.