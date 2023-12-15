‘Worst Possible Scenario’: Turley Reveals Consequences For Biden If He Knew Hunter Planned On Skipping Deposition

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley stated Friday it would be the “worst possible scenario” for the Biden team if President Joe Biden had prior knowledge his son would skip a scheduled deposition hearing.

Turley appeared on “Hannity” to discuss Hunter Biden’s defiance of a scheduled deposition Wednesday for the House Oversight Committee. Fox guest host Kayleigh McEnany asked Turley his thoughts on why it would be a “mistake” if Biden had knowledge of Hunter’s Biden refusal to skip the hearing.

Turley said there are “four articles of impeachment” the Oversight Committee could pursue, highlighting the “very clear instructions” regarding legal issues like this. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Business Relationship With Chinese Firm Began During Joe Biden’s Vice Presidency, Docs Show)

“Well, there are about four articles of impeachment that are the most likely to be pursued by the committee — one of them is obstruction, another is the abuse of power. Having the president involved in advance in any way to the contempt of Congress is the worst possible scenario for the Biden team,” Turley stated. “I can’t imagine how that could have occurred.”

“It’s not that you’re telling a father not to speak to his son, but you give very clear instructions that it’s in neither of your interest for you to discuss his testimony before Congress. It certainly wouldn’t be in your interest to talk about the potential commission of a federal crime.”

Turley continued, saying not only is contempt of congress a “federal crime,” but it has been “aggressively pursued” in previous cases. (RELATED: IRS Investigators On Hunter Biden Case Were Denied Opportunity To Interview Key Business Associate, Testimony Shows)

“Contempt of Congress is a federal crime. And the Department of Justice aggressively pursued people like Bannon and Navarro for not appearing in a committee. So if the president knew about that in advance, and supported it — it just gives another front for Congress to pursue in this inquiry,” Turley stated.

Refusing to attend his deposition, Hunter Biden instead gave a speech to reporters on Capitol Hill, stating he was the target of a “unrelenting Trump attack machine.”

Following the incident, the House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan released a statement regarding their intention to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings against the president’s son.