‘Legal Self-Immolation’: Johnathan Turley Says Hunter Biden Is In ‘Flagrant Contempt Of Congress’

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said Wednesday that Hunter Biden “is in flagrant contempt of Congress.”

Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, delivered remarks to members of the press Wednesday after he refused to show up for a deposition after the House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena Nov. 8. Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Jim Jordan of Ohio announced contempt of Congress proceedings would be initiated against Hunter Biden. (RELATED: Jonathan Turley Says New Hunter Indictment ‘Shatters Years Of Denials’ About Biden Business Dealings)

WATCH:



“I have never seen anything like what we saw with Hunter and his lawyers today. I can’t come up with a legal rationale for what they did,” Turley told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “I mean, he effectively engaged in legal self-immolation. You had two choices today. You could go in and testify. You could appear and testify, or you go in and you don’t testify. There is no third flavor on this ice cream stand. You don’t get to go in front of the Senate and literally mock Congress.”

“And people have said well, this might not be enforceable because the vote came later,” Turley continued. “There was an impeachment inquiry going on. The Democrats started an inquiry without a formal vote. There is no requirement for a formal vote. More importantly, the subpoena came from the Oversight Committee, which has independent subpoena authority. So, in my view, he is in flagrant contempt of Congress.” (‘Untouchable’: Former Trump Official Says Indictment Will Keep Hunter Out Of Reach Of House Investigators)

A federal grand jury in California indicted Hunter Biden for failing to pay over $1 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019 on Dec. 7. Biden previously was indicted by a federal grand jury in Delaware on charges of illegally possessing a firearm while using illegal drugs and for making false statements in the course of purchasing the firearm on Sept. 14, and entered a “not guilty” plea in a federal court in Wilmington, Delaware Oct. 3.

Reports indicate that Hunter went to Capitol Hill but refused to sit for the deposition. Instead he held a presser. If true, it is a remarkably bad decision and virtually begs for a contempt sanction… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 13, 2023

“I have rarely seen such open contempt for Congress,” Turley said.

