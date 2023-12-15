‘JESUS CHRIST, HITLER, YE! SPONSOR THAT!!’: Kanye Is Back With Another Unhinged Rant

Kanye West appeared unhinged as he went on an antisemtic rant, lashing out at Donald Trump and speaking in circles that made absolutely no sense.

The famous rapper was surrounded by several people at an undisclosed location in Las Vegas Friday morning, when someone whipped out their phone and began recording the absurdities that he was shouting out. He addressed the crowd as he shouted “Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye! Sponsor that!,” in a rant that went on for a full ten minutes, according to TMZ.

“It’s pyramids its pyramids,” he said. “God cover me, he cover me. We don’t have to bow to this shit,” West shouted, without offering any other context.

West seemed to be in the middle of a mental breakdown as he shouted loudly and gestured wildly in what appeared to be a very small, contained space.

Seemingly comparing himself to Jesus at times, he fired off a series antisemitic claims as he told the people around him that Zionist Jews own all the hospitals, banks, and private schools in Los Angeles.

“50% of our death is abortion. Who make the hospitals though?” he asked the crowd, before he affirmed he was referencing Jews.

“I don’t give a fuck about life or death,” he said.

West continued to scream about luxury fashion brands. “Fuck Balenciaga, Fuck Gap and Fuck Louis Vuitton.” Then, in a completely unrelated sentence, he launched a political attack against Donald Trump, telling him he won’t support his run for president if he doesn’t free Larry Hoover from jail.

West seemed to break down even more, and got riled up when people around him spoke among themselves instead of giving him their full attention.

“Shut the fuck up. Hey shut the fuck up!” he yelled. (RELATED: Adidas Reportedly Tolerated Kanye West’s Misconduct For Years Before Parting Ways)

He then put on a bizarre emotional display as he shouted, “I’m by my fucking self… nobody fucking stand beside me.”

West brought his personal life into the mix by alluding that his children were troubled.

“My daughter ripped up the mother fucking couches in the house to be able to be with me right now,” he said