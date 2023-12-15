Matthew Perry’s Cause Of Death Revealed

The Los Angles County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Matthew Perry’s death accidental and reported his official cause of death to be from the “acute effects of ketamine,” according to Page Six.

The famous actor, known best for his role as Chandler in the iconic series “Friends,” died at his Pacific Palisades, California, residence on Oct. 28 at the age of 54.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

The results of the autopsy report also indicated drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects as other conditions that contributed to the death of the famous actor, according to Page Six.

Perry was reportedly in the process of receiving “ketamine infusion therapy” at the time of his passing and had gone in for a treatment roughly a week and a half before he died. However, the medical examiner’s report noted ketamine’s half-life is only three or four hours at most, which ultimately means the ketamine found in his system was not a result of his final infusion treatment, according to Page Six.

Perry had reportedly been sober and clean for 19 months before he was found dead.

Multiple medications were found at his home, but the scene did not include any evidence of drugs or drug paraphernalia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

Perry had been vocal about his addiction issues and detailed his struggle with drugs and alcohol in a memoir released shortly before his death, titled, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. (RELATED: Matthew Perry Revealed What He Was Most Looking Forward To In Life One Year Before His Death)

He had spent the last several months of his life dedicated to remaining sober and living a healthy lifestyle.

The famous actor played roles in many movies, in addition to his television appearances. He will always be remembered for his incredible contributions in Hollywood.