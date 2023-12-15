Rosario Dawson Is About To Become A Grandmother

Famous actress Rosario Dawson is only 44 years old, but she’s already gearing up to become a grandmother.

Dawson revealed the big news during an interview with Page Six Wednesday and joyfully explained her adopted daughter, Isabella, is currently pregnant with her first child.

“It’s very exciting,” Dawson told the outlet. She went on to indicate that as she transitions into her new role, she is doing so in her very own way. Instead of taking on the title of ‘grandma,’ she is going to be referred to as “Glamma.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ŌURA (@ouraring)

The “Rent” star has spoken about the adoption process during previous interviews. In an interview with Health Magazine, Dawson explained she didn’t go through conventional methods when she became Isabella’s mother. She clarified she did not go through an agency or seek a surrogate. Rather, she was acquainted with Isabella’s mother. When the famous actress discovered Isabella, age 11 at the time, had been put into foster care, she rose to the occasion and decided to adopt her.

The adoption was processed in 2014 and they’ve officially been a family ever since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson)

“It wasn’t even a question; it was clearly meant to be,” Dawson told Health Magazine during their 2021 interview. (RELATED: Hilary Duff Reveals Big News)

Dawson has kept Isabella out of the spotlight, with the exception of a 2017 red carpet appearance and a few photos on social media. She has not yet provided any information pertaining to how far along Isabella is in her pregnancy.

The famous actress, best known for her roles in “Men in Black II,” “Rent” and “Seven Pounds,” appeared to keep the gender of the baby and information about the baby’s father out of the conversation for the time being.