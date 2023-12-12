Hilary Duff Reveals Big News

Famous actress Hilary Duff announced she and her husband Matthew Koma are expecting their third child together in a message posted Tuesday to Instagram.

The “Lizzie McGuire” star revealed her family was growing in a festive Christmas card post she shared with her 26.8 million followers. Her 2023 holiday card acted as a big announcement to a very special gift the family will receive in 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

Keeping with the Christmas-themed announcement, Duff wrote a cheeky message to tease her fans.

“So much for silent nights,” she wrote on the front of the card.

The Christmas card showed Duff enthusiastically putting her baby bump on full display as she posed in her pajamas with Koma and their children. Their daughter Banks, 5, and Mae, 2 were dressed for the occasion and included as part of the big reveal.

The family photos were showcased in an oval frame, with yet another cute message written across the bottom.

“Buckle up, Butter cups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch,” it said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

Duff’s caption, simply said, “Surprise, surprise!”

Celebrity friends Jenna Dewan and Alyson Stoner were among the first to comment on the exciting news. (RELATED: Ashanti’s Reps Confirm Major Life Update)

Duff and Koma tied the knot in their home in Los Angeles in December 2019. Duff also shares an 11-year-old son named Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, according to Page Six.

The famous actress didn’t indicate how far along she is in her pregnancy and didn’t comment on the baby’s gender, so it seems the family still has more to share with fans in the coming months.